Final phase of I-64 widening project begins near Barboursville

The night of Thursday, November 16, 2023, marks the last major phase of a project to widen Interstate 64 to eight lanes between East Mall Road in Barboursville and the Merritt’s Creek interchange, as contractors begin shifting traffic for final construction.



The $72 million project is paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, and is designed to ease congestion and remove a bottleneck for drivers travelling between Barboursville and Huntington.



Contractors will shift westbound traffic on I-64 onto freshly built pavement between 7 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2023, and 6 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2023. Drivers should be prepared for flaggers, equipment, and road workers in the area between mile marker 21 and mile marker 18 during the lane shift.



Eastbound traffic will be shifted onto new pavement after the Thanksgiving holiday.



A concurrent, $91 million project funded by Roads to Prosperity is widening I-64 to six lanes from Merritt’s Creek to the 29th Street exit. Both projects are expected to be complete by late 2024.

