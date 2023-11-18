County Route 17, Smokey Hollow Road, Tucker County, will be closed beginning Monday, December 4, 2023

TuckerCounty Route 17, (Smokey Hollow Road), will be closed approximately 1.5 miles from the intersection with WV 72, near Parsons, from Monday, December 4, 2023, to Friday, December 22, 2023, for construction work associated with Corridor H. All motorists, including emergency vehicles and school buses, will need to seek alternate routes. One alternate route is to take WV 72 to WV 38, near St. George, to County Route 21.
