VIPC Awards CCF Grant to Kinis HealthTech for the Development of AI-Powered Insoles for Shoes

CCF funding will support the hardware and software advancements for a smart insole to help prevent falls among at-risk adults.

Kinis HealthTech has developed a proprietary smart insole that wearers, namely older adults who are more at risk for falls, can use in their shoes to prevent these accidents.” — Vincent Vu, Founder and CEO, Kinis HealthTech

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Kinis LLC dba Kinis HealthTech has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $53 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Using embedded sensors that deliver precise insights into gait, balance, and posture, Richmond, Va.-based Kinis HealthTech has developed a proprietary smart insole that wearers, namely older adults who are more at risk for falls, can use in their shoes to prevent these accidents. Kinis, in partnership with VCU and GMU, is harnessing the power of AI to track and capture movement patterns in real-time and then generate accurate predictions on when and how wearers may fall. Insights such as these, which help prevent falls before they happen, serve to improve one of the most common reasons for traumatic hospital admissions among adults 65 and older.

“Being an entrepreneur can be a wild ride at times, and it’s certainly not for the faint of heart. However, despite the challenges that come with it, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” said Kinis HealthTech Founder and CEO Vincent Vu. “Over the last six years I’ve had the privilege of expanding my knowledge in a variety of fields by working alongside some of the brightest minds and mentors in the world. As a refugee, I’m living my American dream and working harder every day to follow in my mentors’ footsteps and give back to the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Vu continued, “I’m grateful for the startup ecosystem in Virginia, including VIPC and the CCF program. The feedback the team gave me throughout the process was extremely valuable, and this grant is validating that Kinis HealthTech can deliver advanced analysis and personalized movement recommendations using a novel ‘wearable’ technology.”

“Kinis is shifting the narrative from treating falls to preventing them,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “Current solutions are proving to be ineffective at treating a growing problem, and Kinis’ innovative biomechanical insole has the potential to build confidence in walking and movement in seniors, leading to healthier lifestyles and better quality of life. Embodying the spirit of the CCF program, with this grant Kinis will further develop hardware and software for the insole, bringing it one step closer to commercialization.”

About Kinis HealthTech

Kinis HealthTech is at the forefront of revolutionizing human biomechanics through innovative wearable technology. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, cutting-edge biosensors, and real-time analytics, we empower individuals to optimize their mobility and live healthier, more active lifestyles. Our flagship product, the Kinis Smart Insole, provides actionable, personalized movement recommendations to improve posture, reduce muscle strain, and enhance overall well-being. With our ethos of "Move Smart, Live Healthier," Kinis HealthTech is not just a brand, but a movement aimed at improving the quality of life for people around the globe.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia’s private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $100,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.

