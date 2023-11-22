VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Sedaro to Scale SaaS Platform for Digital Twins and Cloud-Based Simulation

Pushing the boundaries of engineering simulation and data fusion to enable a more broadly accessible autonomous future.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), its equity investment program, has invested in Sedaro Corporation. Sedaro is delivering a turn-key, flexible SaaS platform for engineering and operating next-generation technologies. The Arlington, Va.-based startup is led by Dr. Robbie Robertson, formerly of Virginia Tech’s Center for Space Science and Engineering Research.

Sedaro is developing a cloud-based engineering physics engine for digital twins, virtual replicas of physical assets that are constructed via collaborative system modeling and data fusion. Digital twins are the only way engineers can automate numerous complex design, testing, manufacturing, and operations tasks: they generate the synthetic data needed to train AI software and give these processes and systems the self-awareness that is essential for safety and reliability. Historically, however, the process for creating digital twins comes at a high cost and is not broadly accessible.

A novel solution for even small- and medium-sized enterprises is powered by Sedaro. The company has uncovered a way to create high-fidelity simulations quickly and easily at 10X lower cost than legacy solutions. Their simulation tools eliminate the need for significant expert labor and allows smaller engineering teams to rapidly develop and mature new hardware and software technologies. While Sedaro has found initial traction in the aerospace and defense industries, future applications for the technology are limitless and could include self-driving cars, unmanned aircraft, smart cities, manufacturing, and more.

“We are incredibly excited to bring an experienced, well-connected investor in Virginia Venture Partners onboard in our bridge round,” said Robbie Robertson, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Sedaro. “Their investment will drive accelerated growth as we expand our footprint in new digital twin markets and approach a Series A raise in 2024.”

“Sedaro is building the tools needed to accelerate innovation and reduce the cost of deploying cutting-edge technology in space and other arenas critical to national security,” said Jennifer O’Daniel, VIPC Senior Investment Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “Sedaro is proving to be a leader in cloud-scalable system simulation and VVP is eager to support this Virginia team and watch them push the boundaries of the status quo.”

VIPC’s investment in Sedaro draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About Sedaro

Sedaro empowers engineers to unlock their full potential through cloud-scalable simulation technology. We push the boundaries of system simulation, enabling breakthrough designs and optimized performance beyond what’s thought possible today. To learn more, visit www.sedaro.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP)

Virginia Venture Partners is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $51.7 million in capital across more than 305 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit the VVP pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.

VIPC, Connecting Innovators with Opportunities