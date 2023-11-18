St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / VCOR / False Info / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: November 17, 2023, at approximately 1841 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Higgins Hill Rd, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI- Drug; VCOR; False Information to Police; Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Timothy Briggs
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Hill Rd, in St. Johnsbury. While on scene, Troopers spoke with Timothy Briggs (41) of Concord as a witness. Briggs told Troopers that he was a passenger in the vehicle, and tried to implicate a third party as the operator. Through investigation Troopers learned that Briggs was actually the operator of the vehicle, and observed indicators of impairment. Briggs was screened for suspicion of DUI-Drug, and place under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
It was also learned that Briggs had been driving with a Criminally Suspended License (DLS), and was in violation of court ordered condition of release.
Briggs transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and was released to a sober party after processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 22, 2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes