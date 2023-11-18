St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / VCOR / False Info / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: November 17, 2023, at approximately 1841 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higgins Hill Rd, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI- Drug; VCOR; False Information to Police; Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Timothy Briggs

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Hill Rd, in St. Johnsbury. While on scene, Troopers spoke with Timothy Briggs (41) of Concord as a witness. Briggs told Troopers that he was a passenger in the vehicle, and tried to implicate a third party as the operator. Through investigation Troopers learned that Briggs was actually the operator of the vehicle, and observed indicators of impairment. Briggs was screened for suspicion of DUI-Drug, and place under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

It was also learned that Briggs had been driving with a Criminally Suspended License (DLS), and was in violation of court ordered condition of release.

Briggs transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and was released to a sober party after processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 22, 2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes