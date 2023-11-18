Berlin Barracks / Disturbing the Peace

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3006354

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2023 10:10 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4533 Vt Rt 14, Calais

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone

ACCUSED: David Nelson

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between 11/15/2023 at 10:10 PM and 11/16/2023 at 6:06 PM, David Nelson called The Vermont State Police 33 times to report several different unfounded crimes. The final 911 call from Nelson reported that his apartment was filled with smoke. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks made contact with Nelson and it was determined that he was lighting fireworks off from inside his residence. Nelson was taken into custody and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/21/2023 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/23 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.