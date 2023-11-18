Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3006401

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2023 6:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 63 / East Rd, Berlin VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ethan Tanner

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 17, 2023 at approximately 6:40 PM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle traveling 99

miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour zone. Troopers made contact

with the operator who identified himself as Ethan Tanner. He was released

on a citation for Excessive Speed and is scheduled to appear in Washington

County Superior Court – Family Division on 12/21/23 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2023 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.