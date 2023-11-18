Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3006401
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2023 6:40 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 63 / East Rd, Berlin VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ethan Tanner
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 17, 2023 at approximately 6:40 PM, Troopers from the Berlin
Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle traveling 99
miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour zone. Troopers made contact
with the operator who identified himself as Ethan Tanner. He was released
on a citation for Excessive Speed and is scheduled to appear in Washington
County Superior Court – Family Division on 12/21/23 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2023 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Family Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.