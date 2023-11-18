Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3006401

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

                            

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2023  6:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 63 / East Rd, Berlin VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Ethan Tanner                                         

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

On November 17, 2023 at approximately 6:40 PM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle traveling 99

miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour zone. Troopers made contact

with the operator who identified himself as Ethan Tanner.  He was released

on a citation for Excessive Speed and is scheduled to appear in Washington

County Superior Court – Family Division on 12/21/23 at 12:30 PM. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/2023 at 12:30 PM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

