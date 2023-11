Williston Barracks/Saturation Patrol

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1007566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: November 17, 2023, 1330-1500

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Williston Rest Area

VIOLATION: Saturation Patrol





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 17, 2023, between 1330 and 1500 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the town of Williston in the vicinity of the Williston Rest Stop. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.





Details:





• Troopers involved: 3





• Number of traffic stops: 9





• Number of traffic tickets issued: 5





• Number of written warnings issued: 4





Highlights:





- Five operators were stopped for travelling in excess of 20 MPH over the posted speed limit





As we enter the busy holiday travel season, The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.