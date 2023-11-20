Kush Queen Releases Curated Holiday Gifting Bundles Designed To Spark Joy, Relax And Relieve
Get 50% Off Site-Wide From Now Until 11/27 With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday DealLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the holiday season this year, Kush Queen has curated a selection of cannabis products for daily elevation making the perfect gift for yourself, a friend or a loved one. Kush Queen invites customers to embrace the enchantment of the festivities with their hand-picked holiday bundles designed to unwind and decompress.
Kush Queen’s holiday offerings include:
● Gummy Starter Pack - A delectable way to celebrate the season, this set includes a trio of tantalizing gummies, each infused with full spectrum CBD and thoughtfully paired with a cannabinoid to bring some holiday magic. Includes Sleep CBN & CBD Gummies in Mixed Berry, Delta 8 THC & CBD Gummies in Watermelon and Delta 9 THC & CBD Gummies in Strawberry.
● Holiday Best Seller Set – This set is complete with Kush Queen’s award-winning bath bombs: three 250mg full spectrum CBD bath Bombs in Relax and Relieve. These products infuse your bath with a delightful aromatherapy and leave your skin feeling pampered and your mind totally decompressed.
● The Ultimate Self Care Bundle – This bundle elevates the self-care experience with a luxurious set of Kush Queen’s most loved products. Complete with Melt CBD Relief Lotion, THC Lube, Delta 9 THC Gummies and a Relax 250mg CBD Bath Bomb, this set is the perfect balance of wellness and indulgence.
"At Kush Queen, we have a business we love, products that we can’t live without and a community that makes our dream a reality,” says Olivia Alexander, Founder & CEO of Kush Queen. “We love to show our customers how much we appreciate them because at the end of the day our success is all because of them.”
To celebrate Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, Kush Queen will be offering 50% off site-wide from now until Monday, November 27.
Discover these joyful deals exclusively at kushqueen.shop.
About Kush Queen:
Since 2015, Kush Queen has been dedicated to the highest standards, premium ingredients, innovation, and education, offering a modern approach to wellness. Founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, our passion for cannabis drives our mission to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for all. Under Olivia and Michael's guidance, Kush Queen has fostered a thriving community and evolved into a globally recognized multi-million-dollar enterprise. Kush Queen products are available in over 1000 accounts across the US, Japan, South Africa, and the UK, offering a diverse range of 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To embark on the Kush Queen journey, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop or connect with us on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco.
###
Contact: FGPR kushqueen@foxgreenberg.com
Alexa Gould
Fox Greenberg Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok