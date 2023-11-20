S Revista Launches Fall Edition at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
Leading luxury lifestyle magazine for Spanish speakers in the United States, celebrated its highly anticipated Fall Fiesta in La Romana, Dominican Republic
The S Revista Fall Fiesta at Casa de Campo was an exceptional event that encapsulated the elegance and glamour our magazine represents. ”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S Revista, the leading luxury lifestyle magazine for Spanish speakers in the United States, celebrated its highly anticipated Fall Fiesta at the exclusive Casa de Campo Hotel and Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic. The event brought together renowned international celebrities such as actress and singer Sherlyn González; model, actress, and TV presenter Kimberly Reyes; prestigious singer, songwriter, and guitarist Chico Castillo; TV presenter, entrepreneur, and model Maripily Rivera; and TV presenter Elizabeth López, among others.
— Lucy Morillo, Publisher and Co-founder of S Revista.
The event took place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Minitas Beach Club of Casa de Campo Resort. The fall party presented a comprehensive experience that captured the essence of what the magazine represents: society, sophistication, wisdom, and sensuality. The evening included a cocktail reception and welcoming remarks, followed by a live performance by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Chico Castillo, The Gypsy, who performed some of his most popular songs such as "Bamboleo" and "Volare."
"The S Revista Fall Fiesta at Casa de Campo was an exceptional event that encapsulated the elegance and glamour our magazine represents," commented Lucy Morillo, Publisher and Co-founder of S Revista. "Having the support and collaboration of Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, one of our main sponsors, is simply exceptional and we are grateful for their partnership."
"It was an honor for us to host S Revista at Casa de Campo and be part of this unique and fun event," added Andrés Pichardo Rosenberg, President of Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. "We are committed to providing exceptional experiences, and the S Revista Fall Fiesta and its international guests were a testament to the excellence that characterizes our resort."
As part of the night, attendees had the opportunity to learn about the work of Hogar del Niño, a non-profit organization that provides daily education, food, medical and dental care to more than 2000 students of all ages. The children of Hogar del Niño created artwork representing the essence of the 'S' of the magazine, which were available for donation.
"Each edition of S Revista aspires to go beyond fashion and superficiality, and our Fall Fiesta was no exception. This time our philanthropic commitment stood out with the participation of Hogar del Niño, a charity that we hold dear," emphasized Lisbet Fernández-Vina, Editor and Co-founder of the prestigious publication.
Among the other featured sponsors were the charter and cargo airline Global X, Aerotequila, Red Air, Abanca, the YO accessories line, Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics, The Gipsy perfume by Chico Castillo, MDM Hotel Group, and LMA Consultants.
About S Revista
S Revista is the leading luxury lifestyle magazine for Spanish speakers, catering to discerning readers who appreciate the finer things in life. From fashion and beauty to culture, travel, and gastronomy, S Revista offers exclusive content that showcases the best of luxury, capturing the essence of what the 'S' represents: society, style, sophistication, and sensuality. Currently, S Revista reaches over 20,000 digital subscribers with an average net worth of $2 million. Its print editions are distributed in exclusive locations in South Florida, as well as at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic and on all GlobalX charter flights. For more information, visit www.srevista.com.
About Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
Since its opening in La Romana almost 50 years ago as the first resort in the Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo® Resort & Villas has been the favorite luxury destination for discerning travelers and celebrities worldwide, preferring it for being a closed and private community, and enjoying a safe and exclusive environment. Known as the best golf resort in the region, its 3 golf courses designed by Pete Dye include Teeth of the Dog®, the #1 course in the Caribbean. The activities are superior to anything you can find anywhere else: 8 outstanding restaurants, including the impressive Minitas Beach Club, a marina, an equestrian center with polo fields, a shooting center, excellent shops, and 3 beautiful white-sand beaches. If you're looking for the best, the ultimate, and the first in the Caribbean, an unforgettable experience awaits you at Casa de Campo. For more information, visit www.casadecampo.com.do.
Lisbet Fernandez-Vina
S Revista
+1 305-318-5858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram