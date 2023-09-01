Carlos Ponce, Jacky Bracamontes and other celebrities celebrated the Power of Hispanics during S Revista's Summer Party
The Luxury Publication, S Revista, Celebrated its First Year with a Special Summer Printed Issue and Party, Featuring the Coba Family
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- S Revista, the leading luxury lifestyle magazine for Spanish speakers in the United States, celebrated its one-year anniversary with an exclusive Summer Party presented by Glosslab.
— Lucy Morillo and Lisbet Fernández-Vina, Founders of S Revista
The Summer Party took place at the exclusive Vanderbilt Mansion in Fisher Island, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, bringing together VIPs, celebrities, global business leaders, and influencers who share a passion for the finer things in life. Celebrity attendees included Carlos Ponce, Karina Banda, Jacky Bracamontes, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso, Yaima Ortiz, Luz Garcia, and Aleyda Ortiz, just to name a few.
Attendees were treated to an immersive journey into the world of luxury, carefully curated by the magazine. As guests arrived at the Vanderbilt Mansion, they were greeted with the event's signature cocktail, expertly crafted by UNA Vodka. The experience continued with a stroll along the red carpet, framed by Rolls Royce and Bentley cars courtesy of Braman Miami. Inside, a diamond room, an informal fashion presentation, and numerous surprises awaited, adding to the evening's allure.
"S Revista has been on an incredible journey of sharing the best of the affluent lifestyle scene with our Hispanic speaking global community in mind, over the past year. This Summer Party was our way of commemorating this milestone with an unforgettable event that captured the essence of our brand," said Lucy Morillo, Co-Founder and Publisher of S Revista. "With Glosslab as our presenting sponsor, we were thrilled to create an evening that left a lasting impression on all our guests."
Lisbet Fernández-Viña, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of S Revista, added: "Our commitment to excellence and our passion for sophistication propelled us through this first year. We were beyond thrilled to celebrate this achievement surrounded by some of the most prominent names in the industry."
S Revista is focused on shining a spotlight on the influence and economic prowess of Hispanics in the United States and across the globe. The Summer Issue, featuring Joshua and Jenni Coba and their family, captures the magazine's essence by narrating their journey of forging a family legacy through unwavering dedication and hard work. The Summer Party was presented by Glosslab, one of the Coba family's latest ventures.
“We were honored to partner with S Revista in celebrating their anniversary with this beautiful cover article featuring our family. It was exciting to be the presenting sponsors of an evening that encapsulated the spirit of glamour and indulgence that we also stand for,” said Joshua and Jenni Coba.
As with every S Revista event, the Summer Party drew an exclusive guest list, including notable celebrities, A-listers, and influencers. Event sponsors included Glosslab, Ocean Bank, Casa de Campo Resort, Yaima Ortiz, MDM Hotel Group, The Monica Betancourt Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Private Wealth Management of Coral Gables/Raymond James, Braman Miami, Una Vodka, WOW MKGT, and LMA Consultants.
About S Revista:
S Revista is the premier luxury lifestyle magazine for Spanish speakers, catering to discerning readers who appreciate the finer things in life. From fashion and beauty to culture, travel, and dining, S Revista provides exclusive content that showcases the best of luxury, capturing the essence of what the S represents: society, style, sophistication and sensuality. S Revista currently reaches more than 20,000 subscribers with an average net worth of $2M+. For more information visit: www.srevista.com
