Peruvian Chef Juan Chipoco Honored at U.S. Capitol During Launch of Book Celebrating 200 Years of U.S. - Peru Relations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Peruvian chef and entrepreneur Juan Chipoco was honored at the U.S. Capitol on June 24 during a special ceremony celebrating his inclusion in Bonds of Unity and Shared Dreams, a commemorative book marking 200 years of diplomatic relations between Peru and the United States.Produced by Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Embassy of Peru and Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola, the publication highlights the historical, cultural, and human connections between the two nations. The book features a selection of Peruvian nationals whose contributions in the U.S. have strengthened the bilateral relationship - including Chef Chipoco, a Lima native whose extraordinary success in the U.S. restaurant industry has played an instrumental role in elevating Peruvian cuisine nationwide and positioned him as a cultural ambassador of Peru’s rich culinary heritage.Since opening his flagship CVI.CHE 105 in Downtown Miami in 2008, Chipoco has built a thriving hospitality empire and one of the most recognized Peruvian culinary brands in the United States. His portfolio now includes nine active restaurants, including six CVI.CHE 105 locations and sister establishments Pollos y Jarras and INTI.MO. Today, he employs more than 1,000 people across South Florida and is planning for national and international expansion.Most recently, CVI.CHE 105 was voted once again as Miami's “Best Peruvian Restaurant” in the New Times 38th Annual Best of MiamiReaders’ Poll. In 2024, Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards ranked CVI.CHE 105 #2 in the nation in the Everyday Eats category. Chef Chipoco has also been awarded the prestigious Marca Perú designation, recognizing CVI.CHE 105 as an official ambassador of Peruvian cultural heritage in the United States.With more than one million Peruvians residing in the United States, Bonds of Unity and Shared Dreams aims to honor their contributions while inspiring future generations. The book also includes a photographic and historical exhibition tracing the foundation of U.S.–Peru relations, which began with the arrival of the first U.S. diplomat to Lima in 1826.“It is a great honor to be included in this historic publication and to represent the Peruvian community in such a meaningful way,” said Chipoco. “I am proud to contribute to the cultural and culinary exchange between Peru and the United States.”The commemorative ceremony brought together U.S. lawmakers, Peruvian dignitaries, and leaders from the academic and cultural sectors. Attendees included Congressman Carlos Gimenez, Congressman Jim Himes, Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and Congressman Lou Correa, as well as Ambassador Alfredo Ferrero, former Vice President of Peru Raúl Diez Canseco, and journalist Marianna Sotomayor.For photos from the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, click here About Juan ChipocoJuan Chipoco is one of the most renowned Peruvian chefs in the United States, celebrated for his culinary mastery and pivotal role in promoting Peruvian cuisine globally. With Peru always in his heart, Chef Chipoco continues to lead South Florida’s gastronomic revolution, currently operating nine thriving restaurants, with three more in development. His flagship restaurant, CVI.CHE105, has been recognized as one of Miami's best restaurants for over a decade, attracting nearly 6,000 diners daily and remaining a must-visit for both tourists and locals. For more information, visit CVI.CHE 105 or Juan Chipoco Foundation.

