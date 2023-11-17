Learn about prescribed fire at Dec. 2 MDC workshop

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important to stress that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

People wanting to learn how to use fire as a land management tool should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire workshop on Dec. 2. This program, which will consist of an instructional part and a hands-on demonstration burn, will be from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at MDC’s Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in Greene County. In order to take part in the Dec. 2 program, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

People can register for the Dec. 2 workshop at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196593

People will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online part, participants will receive a certificate which they must bring to the Dec. 2 workshop. The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host.

For the Dec. 2 part of this workshop, participants will gather at the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area Shop, which is located on MDC’s Bois D’Arc Conservation Area near Ash Grove. The address is 11049 W. Farm Road 149, Ash Grove. (Note, this is on a different part of the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area than where MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located.) Private Land Conservationist Brad Graevs will discuss how to execute a prescribed burn for grassland management and, weather permitting, program participants will get hands-on experience by conducting a demonstration burn. Topics covered will include equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn. Appropriate dress for the burn will be leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

To get more information about this event, contact Graevs at Brad.Graevs@mdc.mo.gov