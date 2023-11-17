Maine DOE Update – November 17, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The EF-M-39B Adult Education report will open on December 1, 2023, and will be due on December 15, 2023. All public school administrative units (SAUs), excluding Public Charter Schools, must report even if there are no pupils to report. | More

News & Updates

On the latest episode of her What Holds Us Together podcast, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Commissioner Pender Makin spoke with two Yarmouth High School students about their experiences pursuing what they are passionate about through their school’s Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) program. Yarmouth senior Sarah Hinson gets school credit and paid work experience through her ELO at Portland Veterinary Hospital and junior Liam Hannah engaged in a summer ELO to program and build a drink serving robot which also earned him school credit. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) and Maine Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE-ME) recently announced the recipients of their 2023 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Excellence Awards at the annual CTE conference held in Lewiston. | More

As Gorham High School’s Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Instructor, Grace Olsen works “to provide meaningful career aligned opportunities to high school students.” Working alongside Eliza Kenigsberg, the school’s Career Aspirations & ELO Coordinator, Olsen helps connect students to business mentors and subsequent internship, job shadow, and volunteer work experiences. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

For the past several years the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has shared information to with school administrative units (SAUs’) Foster Care Points of Contact. This year, Maine DOE and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are adding a new twist to the yearly presentation – DHHS’s Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) regional Foster Care Points of Contact will be included in the presentation and will have breakout sessions to provide an opportunity for regions to connect and to communicate current reality and concerns. | More

