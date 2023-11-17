Saskatchewan Research Council and North West College Collaborate on New Plastic Welding Pilot Program

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 17, 2023

Today, the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and North West College announced a new, innovative plastic welding pilot program that will be the first-of-its-kind in Saskatchewan. This exciting collaboration represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field of plastics welding.

In fall 2023, SRC worked collaboratively with North West College to develop a plastic welding pilot program which the college has now successfully turned into a value-added, micro-credential program, geared to individuals looking to expand their welding capabilities.

This program includes short-term, focused training that equips students with the specialized skills required for welding polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials. PVC welding is a critical skill in industries such as construction, manufacturing and infrastructure development.

"This government is dedicated to supporting training initiatives, like this one, that foster specialized professional development," Minister Responsible for SRC Jeremy Harrison said. "This program will help train a new generation of specialized plastic welders, growing Saskatchewan's manufacturing and fabrication workforce, offering exciting career options in technology, engineering and construction fields."

Students in the non-credit, two-week micro-credential program will have access to state-of-the-art welding equipment and facilities at North West College's Meadow Lake campus. In the pilot stage of the program, students will also have the opportunity to practice their new skills at SRC's solvent extraction fabrication facility in Saskatoon.

"SRC is proud of this collaboration and the opportunity to help train and offer a unique skillset to students at North West College," SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. "This specialized pilot program supports Saskatchewan employment and economic growth."

The PVC welding micro-credential program welcomed its first cohort to participate in the pilot in fall 2023 and North West College is actively recruiting for spring 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the North West College website for more information.

"We are excited to collaborate with SRC on this ground-breaking initiative," North West College President and CEO Dr. Eli Ahlquist said. "This PVC welding micro-credential program will not only provide our students with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce, but also contribute to the growth of industries that rely on PVC welding expertise."

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. With nearly 350 employees, $232 million in annual revenue and 76 years of RD&D experience, SRC provides services and products to its 1,600 clients in 22 countries around the world. For more information and to access the media kit, go to www.src.sk.ca/media-kit.

North West College operates two primary campuses and 21 learning centres throughout the North West region of the province. Responding to the needs of students and local industry, for more than four decades, North West College has delivered training and services to facilitate growth in the communities it serves. The college offers programs in trades, health and community services, academic upgrading and university transfers. It has campuses in North Battleford and Meadow Lake and provides programming for 30 communities, including 20 First Nations communities, spread over 44,000 square kilometres.

