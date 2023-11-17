Governor Ivey Announces Another Strong Year for Alabama Adoptions

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that the Alabama Department of Human Resources finalized 741 foster care adoptions in Fiscal Year 2023.

The announcement comes just before Governor Ivey’s proclamation of National Adoption Day, which will be observed on November 18, 2023. The month of November is also recognized as National Adoption Month.

“I am extremely proud that Alabama has been able to place so many children in permanent homes,” said Governor Ivey. “I appreciate the tireless and dedicated work of the Department of Human Resources and our state’s numerous private partners. I also sincerely thank our foster families and adoptive families for giving these children loving, forever homes.”

In FY 2023, 69 percent of children who left foster care, returned home to family members or their parent(s). While most children in Alabama’s foster care system do return to their families, there continues to be a need for loving, caring adoptive families.

“We are proud to have found permanency for these 741 children and youth that deserve forever families,” said Alabama Department of Human Resources Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “We could not have accomplished this without our partners in the permanency and adoption process, especially the judges, adoptive parents and foster parents. However, we must remember that the work is not done. We still have children that are waiting for a permanent family. Our staff and others work diligently every day to give these children the permanency they need. Always remember that there are no unwanted children, only unfound homes.”

Currently, there are approximately 6,000 children and youth in Alabama’s foster care system and 196 that need forever homes. For information regarding the adoption process in Alabama, please visit https://dhr.alabama.gov/adoption/.

