Richard Rubenstein Named Among PoliticsNY & amNY Metro’s Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying for 2023

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) proudly announces that its President, Richard Rubenstein, was named to the prestigious PoliticsNY & amNY Metro’s Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying list for 2023 on October 25th. This recognition highlights his significant contributions and leadership in shaping New York’s communications and media relations landscape.

The PoliticsNY & amNY Metro’s Power Players list annually celebrates the top influencers in New York’s public relations and lobbying sectors. These distinguished individuals are recognized for their exceptional ability to navigate the dynamic media environment, ensuring optimal exposure for their clients at both the city and state levels.

Under the guidance of Richard Rubenstein, a third-generation publicist and respected brand architect, the agency has become synonymous with excellence in media relations, executive leadership, and brand building. His strategic messaging, engaging storytelling, and high-impact media placements have consistently delivered measurable results and sustained high-visibility for clients. Richard has extensive experience in corporate communications and reputation management, having led programs on behalf of major corporations, family businesses, and visionary entrepreneurs around the world.

In 2021, RPR was named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best PR Agencies, a testament to the company’s full-service communications expertise, and its five-star rating placed the agency in the top 1% of all U.S. public relations firms surveyed. RPR excels in creating innovative digital campaigns and comprehensive brand architectures that represent clients’ vital interests across business, governmental, real estate, and trade sectors. The agency’s pillars include consistent message development, strategic planning with clear timelines and goals, and leveraging a wide-scale network of media contacts for impactful exposure.

Richard’s placement on the 2023 Power Players in PR & Lobbying list reflects his consistent dedication to professionalism and quality in public relations. This accolade emphasizes RPR’s effectiveness in steering its clients to success in New York’s diverse offerings, using creative strategies and targeted media exposure.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

RPR is an independent, New York City–based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR’s intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought-leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands globally.