Ghd Digital Adds Parks & Facilities Solution to Its Govstack Platform

We are excited to provide this new tool to customers looking for a simple and effective way to showcase their parks, recreation facilities, tourist attractions and other community points of interests.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GHD Digital, a leading global digital transformation business, announces the launch of its Parks & Facilities solution, a new addition to the Govstack platform. This tool will change how parks and facilities information is managed and promoted on municipal websites.
Parks and recreation facilities are essential components of a municipality's infrastructure and contribute to the physical, mental, social, and cultural well-being of both residents and visitors. Spaces for leisure, engagement, education, and connection with nature enhance the overall quality of life and contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of a community. Govstack Parks & Facilities offers an effective solution to communicate valuable information, encourage public participation, and contribute to the general development and welfare of the community.
A survey of US local government officials found that 99% agree that local parks benefit their communities. Research shows that easy access to information on community happenings is one of the top five services valued most by residents, but local governments often struggle to keep this information current. Govstack Parks & Facilities empowers municipal staff to easily build and manage a comprehensive database of local parks and recreation facilities for display on municipal, tourism and economic development websites, giving communities easy access to the kind of information they want. This new tool addresses the lack of a centralized index faced by many municipalities when it comes to locating parks and recreational activities. It allows users of municipal websites to search for specific criteria based on interests. This ensures that visitors to a community will get the up-to-date information they need to find local attractions and amenities, and residents can more fully participate in the leisure spaces their community offers.
“We are excited to provide this new tool to customers looking for a simple and effective way to showcase their parks and recreation facilities, tourist attractions and other community points of interests,” said Alison Carden, Global Practice Director – Products and Platforms, GHD Digital. “This new Govstack addition will help showcase the best a city or town has to offer, enhance its online presence, and establish its reputation as a tourism destination. It will also positively impact the community by encouraging outdoor activities and contributing to better overall health.”
This game-changing solution will enable municipalities to leverage the full potential of their parks and facilities by incorporating it into their websites.
