American Fidelity Named One of the Best Places to Work in IT

Diana Bittle, senior vice president, assistant chief operating officer at American Fidelity

American Fidelity was named one of Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT, landing at no. 19 among mid-sized companies.

The regular feedback our IT team receives from Customers and Colleagues allows them to use their creativity and ingenuity in crafting technology that benefits everyone.” — Diana Bittle, senior vice president, chief operating officer