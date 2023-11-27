American Fidelity Named One of the Best Places to Work in IT
American Fidelity was named one of Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT, landing at no. 19 among mid-sized companies.
The regular feedback our IT team receives from Customers and Colleagues allows them to use their creativity and ingenuity in crafting technology that benefits everyone.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity (AF) was named one of Foundry’s Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT. Landing at no. 19 among mid-sized companies, this is AF’s 20th appearance on the list.
— Diana Bittle, senior vice president, chief operating officer
A combination of meaningful work, positive culture and the ability to manage work and life create a unique environment for American Fidelity’s IT team. One of the progressive programs for the group is the AF Teacher Fellowship. This program offers educators the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in a corporate IT setting, as well as network with other teachers. The teachers can then share the skills and knowledge gained from the fellowship with their classrooms to help students prepare for technology-based careers.
“The regular feedback our IT team receives from Customers and Colleagues allows them to use their creativity and ingenuity in crafting technology that benefits everyone,” said Diana Bittle, senior vice president, assistant chief operating officer at American Fidelity. “The latitude to explore and innovate along with a flexible work/life balance creates a strong culture and continues to make American Fidelity a best place to work in IT.”
Nearly 230 people work in the IT division at American Fidelity and part of their success stems from the work/life balance they enjoy. American Fidelity also provides Colleagues competitive benefits, flexible schedules, a relaxed dress code and a collaborative environment. Several hybrid and remote positions are currently available including: software developers, data analysts, IT procurement administrators and database administrators. American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982 for financial stability.
The Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT award annually recognizes top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits; career development; diversity, equity and inclusion; future of work; training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.
“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams.” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies and one the Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.
About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website, strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at http://www.foundryco.com.
