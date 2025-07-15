American Fidelity Retains A+ Financial Strength Rating

Chief Financial Officer John Cassil

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity Assurance Company has retained its A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best Founded 125 years ago, AM Best is a global leader in the field of insurance rating services. AM Best assesses the financial strength and creditworthiness of more than 16,000 insurance companies worldwide and provides their opinion on an insurance company’s ability to pay claims, debts and other financial obligations. These ratings are based on an analysis of the financial condition and operating performance of insurance companies in vital areas like balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management.Each year since 1982, American Fidelity has met these standards to receive an A+ rating.“We value this external review from the insurance industry’s largest credit rating agency in the world,” said Chief Financial Officer John Cassil. “Our A+ rating for more than 40 years reflects the strength of our balance sheet and insurance operations. This rating gives our Customers the peace of mind that we will continue providing their benefits well into the future and allows us to continue making a difference in the lives of our Customers.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.The Company’s awards include recognition as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2024 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2025 Best Places to Work in IT.

