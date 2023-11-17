Gordon McKernan Expands NIL Portfolio with Signing of LSU Cheerleader Kyla Hebert
Gordon McKernan’s NIL deal with LSU cheerleader Kyla Hebert marks a significant step in breaking stereotypes in sports.
I'm excited to partner with more female athletes like yourself [Kyla] in the coming months... and let me be clear – you are an athlete; what you do is a sport.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan continues to make waves in the world of collegiate sports by announcing his latest addition to an impressive lineup of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. The newest signee to join McKernan's roster is Kyla Hebert, an LSU cheerleader.
Since the NCAA granted college athletes the ability to leverage their name, image and likeness, McKernan has been at the forefront of supporting student-athletes. His journey began with Alexis Morris, a former LSU Women's Basketball player, and has since extended to various schools and sports across Louisiana. Cheerleading is the most recent addition, marking a significant expansion in McKernan's diverse portfolio.
The pair unveiled the news of their partnership through a collaborative Instagram post. In the post, Hebert candidly shared the adversity she has faced as a cheerleader, with some people not recognizing cheerleading as a legitimate sport.
In a heartfelt revelation, Hebert expressed gratitude towards McKernan, who saw something in her that others might have overlooked – her athleticism. McKernan underscored this sentiment, stating, "I'm excited to partner with more female athletes like yourself in the coming months... and let me be clear – you are an athlete; what you do is a sport."
McKernan and Hebert are excited about their collaboration and are committed to shedding light on the fact that sportsmanship and athleticism take various forms. Together, they aim to challenge stereotypes and showcase the dedication and skill involved in cheerleading, reinforcing the notion that cheerleading merits recognition as a legitimate sport.
This partnership aligns with McKernan's vision of empowering student-athletes and providing them with opportunities to leverage their talents. As the list of NIL deals continues to grow, McKernan remains dedicated to supporting athletes and making a positive impact on the landscape of collegiate sports.
