Environmental Lights Launches Black PCB Strip Light and Black Channel Systems
PCBs and channel systems in black enable strip lights to blend seamlessly into their environment.
Black PCB makes lighting effects appear out of the darkness and expands the range of what’s possible for lighting designers!”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced that they have launched strip light with black PCBs as well as black channel systems.
— Rob Dempsey, Director of Scenic Sales at Environmental Lights
LED strip light with black PCB is designed to provide high-quality lighting that blends seamlessly into dark environments. Black PCB allows users to experience their desired lighting effects without the technology's hardware becoming a distraction. This is especially impactful in scenic and stage applications where it’s essential that light fixtures be unnoticeable when turned off.
“We are thrilled to offer our customers this exciting lighting solution,” said Rob Dempsey, Director of Scenic Sales at Environmental Lights. “Black PCB makes lighting effects appear out of the darkness and expands the range of what’s possible for lighting designers!”
Black PCB LED strip lights and black channel systems are ideal for stage designs, bars, nightclubs, hotels, home theaters, and more. They offer designers the ability to install their lighting ahead of time yet have it remain nearly invisible until it is turned on.
Environmental Lights offers RGB 5-in-1, Tunable White, and PixelControl LED strip light options with black PCBs. Waterproof versions are also available.
LED strip lights with black PCBs are available now at EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888.880.1880. Sales engineers are eager to answer questions and assist with specifying the ideal combination of lights, control, and power for projects.
Strip Light with Black PCB Features:
• Full immersion into their environment
• DMX controllable
• RGB 5-in-1 varieties
• Tunable White varieties
• PixelControl varieties
• IP67 waterproof varieties
• UL Listed
• RoHS certified
Black Channel System Features:
• Black aluminum channel
• Black frosted diffuser
• 2-meter segments can be cut to any length
• Compatible end caps available
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in various industries, including retail, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and residential and commercial construction.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
Michael Krupinsky
Environmental Lights
+1 858-798-9634
