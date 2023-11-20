Beyond Limits Ranked Number 473 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Attributes 250% Revenue Growth to Pioneering Hybrid AI Model
This recognition is a testament to the team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence with the valuable of our unique Hybrid AI model that helps companies address practical operational needs.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Limits today announced it ranked 473 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Beyond Limits grew 250% during this period.
— AJ Abdallat, CEO
Beyond Limits’ Chief Executive Officer, AJ Abdallat, credits the company’s innovative Hybrid AI model and the team’s passionate dedication and commitment with the company’s 250% revenue growth. He said, "We are honored to receive this prominent award alongside many of the world’s most innovative companies. It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and our relentless pursuit of excellence. This recognition underscores the valuable innovation behind our pioneering Hybrid AI model that helps organizations address practical operational needs.”
About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries including energy, advanced manufacturing, fintech and healthcare.
Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, the company’s Hybrid AI solutions take a neuro-symbolic approach that uniquely combines human knowledge from domain experts with operational content to deliver solutions that reason, even with imperfect information. Trusted autonomy adapts to the degree humans need to be ‘in-the-loop' for AI solutions to perform well in the real world to affirm trust in software-driven decisions, manage operational risk, and drive profitability.
Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company has been honored by: Database Trends and Applications as one of their Awesome Companies in AI 2023; Frost & Sullivan as a Company of the Year for their 2021 Best Practices Award; and by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups.
For more information, please visit www.beyond.ai
