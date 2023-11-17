Maryland State Police Seek Assistance In Locating Missing Garrett County Woman

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing woman in Garrett County.
Lindsey Doerr, 39, was reported missing on Nov. 11 and was last seen on Nov. 4 in the area of 500 block of Doerr Road in Accident, Garrett County, Maryland. She was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black colored pants, carrying golf clubs in the wooded area.
Several searches of property, where she was last seen, have been completed by volunteers and law enforcement that has been met with negative results. The Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack is seeking the public’s assistance with any information on Doerr’s whereabouts. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her recovery.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.