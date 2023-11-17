2030 Gay Games XIII Host City Selection Process to Begin

The FGG announces the bidding process to host the world’s largest LGBTQ+ sport and culture event - the 2030 Gay Games XIII - has begun.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) celebrates the closing of Gay Games XI hosted in Hong Kong and Guadalajara on 11 November 2023, The FGG announces the bidding process to host the 2030 Gay Games XIII has begun. Cities that are interested in hosting the world’s largest sport and culture event open to all are invited to contact fggbids@gaygames.net to get more information on, and to start, the bidding process. Official information including details on timeline and process is available at gaygames.org. The deadline for submitting an Official FGG Request for Information (RFI) document is 11:59pm Pacific time 31 December 2023.

Gay Games is open to all, and since its debut in 1982 it has continued to perpetuate the legacy of changing cultural, social and political attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people. A core principle of the Federation of Gay Games is “Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best™”. These principles will be represented next in 2026 at Gay Games XII in Valencia, Spain. It has never been more important to stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The positive financial impact to the host city of the Gay Games is clear, as evidenced by the official economic impact highlights from the 2018 Gay Games X in Paris:

• Total economic impact: US $117.9 million.

• Locals and non-locals contributed a total of US $72.7 million to the economy, in the areas of lodging, dining and entertainment, travel and other necessities, and tourism. An additional US $45.8 million was generated in local incomes - roughly the equivalent of 1,429 full-time jobs.

• 23% of participants were from France (12% from Paris).

• 40% of local participants said they would have traveled outside Paris, France to participate in the Gay Games, taking their spend of US $9.2 million to another region.



About the Federation of Gay Games

The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, as a way to empower thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes and artists through sport, culture, and fellowship. It was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), Paris (2018), and co-hosted in Hong Kong and Guadalajara (2023) . Gay Games XII will be held in Valencia in 2026. Visit www.gaygamesvalencia2026.com for more information.

“Gay Games,” “Federation of Gay Games,” the interlocking circles device, and the phrase“Participation, Inclusion and Personal Best” are trademarks of the Federation of Gay Games, Inc. Trademarks are registered in the USA, Canada, Benelux, the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Contact Information:

Duncan Campbell, Officer of Communications. duncan.campbell@gaygames.net

Address:

584 Castro Street, Suite 343, San Francisco, CA 94114 USA Phone: +1-866-459-1261