Disaster Recovery Centers Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday

LAKE MARY, Fla. – All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 through

Sunday, Nov. 26 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. Help will remain available by calling 800-621-3362.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

Currently open sites:

Dixie County : Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 32628, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday

: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 32628, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday Lafayette County : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 32066, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri, closed Saturday and Sunday

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 32066, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri, closed Saturday and Sunday Madison County: Suite 693G, 705 E Base St., Madison, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents are welcome to visit any open DRC and do not have to reside in that county.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a center. Survivors can apply by calling 800-621-3362, going online at disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA mobile app. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Deadline to apply is November 29, 2023.