CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Columbus, GA and surrounding cities.
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Columbus, GA. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Lauren Keyser
“We are delighted to expand CodaPet to Columbus. We believe a peaceful passing at home is the final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets so they are surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home. Hopefully, every family in Columbus, GA knows that in-home pet euthanasia is an option" says Dr. Gary Hsia. “When I meet pet parents as an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I receive grateful appreciation from pet parents when they have the opportunity to provide a peaceful passing.”
Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“It is in high demand and I do not have resources myself to refer patients, so I would like to be that resource!.” says Dr. Lauren Keyser. “I have always known I wanted to be a veterinarian. Euthanasia is an important aspect of our career and in high demand. Euthanasias are difficult to plan and I have gotten many requests for at home euthanasias in just my two years of practice. I want to be able to provide love and care even in a pet’s last moments.”
Dr. Keyser received her doctorate at the veterinary school at Auburn University and her undergraduate degree at the University of South Florida. She is a pet parent to 1 guinea pig and 5 dogs: a toy American Sheperd named Blue, a French Bulldog named Gurgi (rescue), a pit bull named Kenya (rescue), a chihuahua mix named Senna (rescue), and an Irish setter named Marlo.
Dr. Keyser services Columbus, GA and surrounding cities including Atlanta, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Alpharetta, Columbus, Decatur, Macon, Stone Mountain, Duluth, Douglasville, Mcdonough, Acworth, Woodstock, Lithonia, Kennesaw, Roswell, Covington, Dallas, Newnan, Jonesboro
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
5. Cost-effective: While it may seem counterintuitive, in-home pet euthanasia can actually be cost-comparable to traditional veterinary clinic euthanasia. Pet owners do not have to pay for additional fees associated with an office visit or hospitalization and there are time and transportation expense savings.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Columbus, GA. Aftercare and cremation price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home