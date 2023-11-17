Fulton County School District Selects Sports Turf Company to Renovate 12 High School Athletic Facilities
Georgia-based company to update fields for Atlanta-area student athletes
We are honored that Fulton County Schools selected Sports Turf to complete such a large-scale project that will benefit multiple sports for these Atlanta-area student athletes.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Fulton County School District renovation project. This job will be completed in three phases throughout 2024 and includes renovating 11 practice fields, one stadium field, three tracks, two shot put areas and two discus throw areas.
“We are honored that Fulton County Schools selected Sports Turf to complete such a large-scale project that will benefit multiple sports for these Atlanta-area student athletes,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “It is a privilege to work with a school system that does its due diligence when selecting companies to construct its facilities.”
Following a request for proposals, Sports Turf Company was selected by Fulton County School District as the most-qualified athletic construction company based on stipulations including work experience, quality of products, and history of completing projects on time and within budget.
Sports Turf will renovate the existing natural grass practice fields at the county’s 12 high schools, as well as Cambridge High School’s stadium field, to an AstroTurf system. The artificial turf field will feature monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency.
In addition to the field renovations, the existing eight-lane running track surfaces at Johns Creek, Cambridge, and Langston Hughes will be resurfaced with Rekortan M synthetic surface. The track is a World Athletics-certified, impermeable, layered system providing force reduction and footing stability along with resistance to moisture intrusion.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide its clients with higher-performance, safer and more durable athletic facilities.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest-qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
