MontyCloud Secures Innovative Patent
MontyCloud Secures Innovative Patent, Revolutionizing Autonomous CloudOps and Paving the Way for CloudOps Copilot.
With our latest patent, we are not just introducing technology; we are charting a course for the future of CloudOps.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud announced today the granting of its revolutionary patent, "SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR FACILITATING MANAGEMENT OF CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE BY USING SMART BOTS." This patent stands at the intersection of innovation and utility, serving as the backbone of MontyCloud's latest offering, the CloudOps Copilot.
— Kannan Parthasarathy, Co-Founder and CTO
At the core of this patent is the concept of composable smart bots powered by intelligent automation. Our innovative approach encompasses an intelligent Cloud Operations Platform that includes bots to autonomously manage cloud infrastructure.
This patented technology paves the way for a new era in cloud operations. By automating and streamlining a myriad of processes that traditionally required manual intervention, these smart bots drastically simplify cloud management. This technology enables organizations to transcend traditional cloud management hurdles, embracing a future where cloud operations are simplified and intuitive. This technology promises businesses more agility, reduced operational overheads, and the ability to focus on scaling and innovation rather than getting overwhelmed by the complexity of cloud operations.
“With our latest patent, we are not just introducing technology; we are charting a course for the future of CloudOps," said Kannan Parthasarathy, Co-Founder and CTO of MontyCloud. "Imagine a world where organizations can launch a cloud project, set up a sandbox environment, or deploy security guardrails in just a few minutes. Our MSP partners can rapidly empower their sales teams to look for growth opportunities within their existing customer base, by using natural language interactively instead of using complex cloud jargon, a myriad of cloud consoles, or coding."
“Reflecting on our journey, the focus on AI and automation has been the cornerstone of MontyCloud’s ethos. It is not a bandwagon we latched onto; it is the path we carved from day one. This patent is a testament to our vision of continuously innovating in the CloudOps domain with AI, ensuring our customers achieve a well-managed cloud infrastructure without the need for a specialist team and expensive tools,” said Venkat Krishnamachari, Co-Founder and CPO of MontyCloud.
MontyCloud's CloudOps Copilot embodies this patent. CloudOps Copilot is an interactive Agent that delivers valuable insights from a customer’s unique cloud footprint. The CloudOps Copilot makes valuable recommendations based on industry and AWS best practices. Builders can build secure, scalable, and fully managed Cloud Applications by asking the CloudOps Copilot to build the infrastructure, and set up best practices that adhere to governance guardrails. Operators can naturally interact with the CloudOps Copilot to find actionable insights and ask the CloudOps Copilot to perform actions on their behalf.
Powered by the patent, here are a few practical scenarios the CloudOps Copilot delivers:
1. Rapid Cloud Onboarding: Organizations no longer must go through the rigors of extended cloud setup processes. With CloudOps Copilot, setting up an environment is now possible by simply describing the purpose and the desired outcome. CloudOps Copilot will build the environment, be it for testing a new application or for deploying a production-ready project.
2. Enhanced Security and Compliance: One of the significant challenges organizations face with cloud adoption is ensuring security and compliance. The smart bots, as detailed in the patent, enforce best practices, and ensure that businesses do not inadvertently expose themselves to risks.
3. Cost Optimization: By automating many cloud management tasks, organizations can achieve significant cost savings. Beyond just automation, the intelligent recommendations by the CloudOps Copilot ensure optimal utilization of resources, directly impacting the bottom line.
"MontyCloud's commitment has always been towards delivering real value to our customers, and our latest patent is a testament to that pledge. With the MontyCloud CloudOps Copilot, backed by our patented technology, we are helping organizations navigate the cloud landscape with ease, ensuring they spend more time innovating in the cloud instead of spending valuable resources and time to manage and operate the cloud," concluded Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud.
For more details on MontyCloud's patent and its transformative impact on the world of CloudOps, https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11693714
About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. The MontyCloud DAY2 platform is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies CloudOps, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management. You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Lori Day
MontyCloud, Inc.
+1 832-652-4211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MontyCloud DAY2 - No-Code AI driven CloudOps Platform