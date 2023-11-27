MontyCloud Achieves the AWS Built-in Competency
MontyCloud announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Built-in Competency.
Every feature, every innovation, every step we take with AWS is directed towards one thing: serving our customers better.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 27, 2023 – MontyCloud announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Built-in Competency. This designation recognizes MontyCloud as an AWS Partner that provides customers with a solution that installs, configures, and integrates with key foundational AWS services using a well-architected Modular Code Repository (MCR) in an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts, increasing the customer’s time to value.
— Kannan Parthasarathy, Co-Founder & CTO
Achieving the AWS Built-in Competency differentiates MontyCloud as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that built its software solution to include foundational AWS services to help customers achieve their business goals for scale, simplicity, and operational cost control in the cloud. By streamlining the integration process with foundational AWS services like Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and AWS Organizations, customers can decrease risk, reduce operational overhead, and provide consistent observability in cloud environments.
"Every feature, every innovation, every step we take with AWS is directed towards one thing: serving our customers better”, said MontyCloud’s Co-Founder and CTO, Kannan Parthasarathy. “Achieving the AWS Built-in Competency reflects not just our technical expertise, but our unwavering commitment to put our customers first."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Achieving the AWS Built-in Competency validates MontyCloud’s ability to safely and efficiently automate cloud operations in just a few clicks. Additionally, MontyCloud’s AWS built-in solution helps customers reduce their business risk by avoiding misconfigurations, accelerating growth with better cloud foundational best practices, and automating operations to close skill gaps.
About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. The MontyCloud DAY2 platform is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies CloudOps, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management. You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Lori Day
MontyCloud, Inc.
+1 832-652-4211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MontyCloud DAY2 - No-Code AI driven CloudOps Platform