BCI Announces Superhero Webinar Series
In conjunction with its book launch, Baker Communications announced a 6-webinar series featuring panels with 18 industry experts on sales.
We truly believe that data-driven sales training and enablement is how Sales Teams will achieve their next major boost in performance.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coupled with the release of their new book, "A Field Guide to Data-Driven Sales Enablement," BCI said it invited all 18 of the leading industry experts that contributed to the book to share their knowledge in an upcoming webinar series that starts on August 23rd, 2023. Registration is limited and you can reserve your spot here: https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/sales-enablement-superhero.html.
— Walter Rogers, Chairman, Baker Communications
"We think that getting a chance to interact with these industry experts is going to add another dimension of clarity to this revolution in sales enablement," commented Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff. Mr. DiDonato went on to say that this whole topic is akin to when doctors went from "opinion-based medicine" to "data-based medicine." DiDonato added, "Now that healthcare professionals have lab work, x-rays, MRIs, and a host of other diagnostic tools on which to base their diagnoses and treatment management protocols, we finally have the data available to find the strengths and weaknesses in our sales teams and also predict the success of new hires at a 92% predictive validity level."
The company went on to say that sales organizations have struggled with three major problems for decades:
• Average turnover rates over 34% with the upper range for many companies in the 50+% range;
• Less than 50% of their organizations achieving quota; and
• The elongated time it takes for sales reps to achieve proficiency in their roles. According to the authors, this field guide shows the reader how companies reduced sales turnover by 62% and increased the number of reps making quota increased by 88%. The book then goes on to show the reader how they can use data and available tools to deliver more precise and personalized learning which drastically reduces the time to peak performance.
According to these industry experts, this field guide shows the reader how companies reduced sales turnover by 62% and increased the number of reps making quota increased by 88%. The book then goes on to show the reader how they can use data and available tools to deliver more precise and personalized learning which drastically reduces the time to peak performance.
THE WEBINAR SERIES AT A GLANCE
• Wednesday, August 23rd | 10 AM CDT - Unlocking Sales Success: Mastering the Art of Data
• Thursday, September 21st | 10 AM CDT - From Candidate to Champion: Secrets to Effective Hiring & Onboarding
• Wednesday, October 18th | 10 AM CDT - The Science of Training & Coaching: Using Data to Elevate Sales Performance
• Thursday, November 9th | 10 AM CST - Accelerating Growth: Implementing a Successful DDSE Program
• Wednesday, December 6th | 10 AM CST - Mastering Market Dynamics: Leveraging Data for Sales Culture Transformation
• Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 | 10 AM CST - The Future of Sales Enablement: Harnessing Predictive Data & Technology
The series will be hosted by Ted Baird, BCI's VP of Delivery and Customer Development. The panelists, in alphabetical order include:
• John Barber - Senior Learning Strategy Manager, The Home Depot
• Price Burlington - Retired from SAP
• Sara Christopherson - Sr. Manager of Sales Enablement, NetApp
• Jeremy Curley - Senior Director, JMI Equity
• Andrew Douglas - VP Global Strategy, National Oilwell Varco
• Jill Guardia - SVP, Revenue Enablement & Operations, Thought Industries
• TD Haines - Leader of Sales Enablement Strategy, Stripe
• Teri Long - VP of Global Sales Enablement, Mindtickle
• Don Mastro - EVP, Global Sales, AVI Systems
• Stacey Moser - Chief Commercial Officer, Teradyne, Universal Robotics
• Linda Page - VP Global Field Enablement, Splunk
• Tracy-Ann Palmer - VP WW Channel Programs, VMWare
• Mark Petruzzi - Expert Advisor, Genpact
• Marcela Pineros - Global Head of Sales Enablement, Stripe
• Uttam Reddy - Partner Strategy Leader, Amazon Web Services
• Mark Roberge - Sr. Lecturer, Harvard Business School, & Founder of Stage 2 Capital
• Debbi Varela - Head of Global Sales Enablement, Rackspace
• Scott Wagner - CRO, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions
“We understand what it takes to drive performance to upper levels of achievement, and we’ve dedicated ourselves to that pursuit of excellence,” said Walter Rogers, BCI's Chairman. “Even our tagline describes our philosophy of commitment: World-class performance never happens by accident. We truly believe that data-driven sales training and enablement is how Sales Teams will achieve their next major boost in performance.”
To learn more about this unique approach to improving sales performance, as well as where to purchase the book, the company suggests visiting https://www.bakercommunications.com/DDSE/. Digital versions are available on Amazon's Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble's Nook, BookBaby, and many others. The paperback version is available on BookBaby currently. All book royalties are being donated to cancer research.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI uses sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. The company then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each member of the sales team.
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as technology and AI that provide advanced insights into each seller in addition to delivering learning content anywhere, around the clock. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
Joe DiDonato
Baker Communications, Inc.
+1 877-253-8506
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Data-Driven Sales Enablement