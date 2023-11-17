Vogue Mexico and Latin America presents the sixth edition of Espacio Vogue Miami, with the best of Latin design
Espacio Vogue Miami aims to promote the region's talent, while providing exclusive purchases from the experts of Vogue Mexico Latin America.
It is an honor for us to continue being the tool that connects Vogue's audience with the best of Latin design”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vogue Mexico and Latin America announced the sixth edition of "Espacio Vogue Miami", the pop-up that offer a luxury experience to fashion lovers, with the most exclusive selection of Latin American fashion brands, beauty, lifestyle and accessories.
— Karla Martinez de Salas, Head of content - Vogue Mexico and Latin America
Espacio Vogue Miami aims to promote the region's talent, while providing exclusive purchases from the experts of Vogue Mexico Latin America.
Espacio Vogue Miami seeks to be the support and tool to connect with fashion, beauty and accessories brands to reactivate the economy of the local industry.
This edition is taking place from November 16 to 19, 2023. The event schedule is from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The organization invites all guests to register through their page. The place chosen in this edition is again at Level Three of Aventura Mall, located in the heart of Aventura, one of the most exclusive areas of the city.
The ribbon cutting took place at the venue on November 16 at 11:00 a.m., together with the Head of Editorial Content of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, Karla Martínez de Salas. “Espacio Vogue was born with the objective of promoting local and Latin brands. Today I am happy to announce that this initiative is growing and for the sixth time we will do it in a very important market for us, Miami. A city with an important Latin influence. It is an honor for us to continue being the tool that connects Vogue's audience with the best of Latin design.” - Commented Karla Martínez de Salas, Head Of Editorial Content of Vogue Mexico and Latin America.
Some of the Latin American and local brands present in this edition are: Moda Baronessa| Manzilin House | Small Indulgences | Cindy Castro | Sandra Pérez | Veronica Tharmaligham| Naiuduth Gels | Guadeloupe Design | Ginger milk | Silvia Covos | BOSSA | Lulo Project | Moroccan oil | Jacqueline Moncayo | Handmade by Kae | Mo's Bundt Cakes | Before New York | Maki Palmata | SOUL | Inexmoda - Pistachio Pink | Wendy Gléz | JO Brands | Retail-Intervention… and more!
For more Information:
FLIC MEDIA
email us here