Turnkey Capital announced its new CEO

Chief Executive Officer

Eric Fitzgerald was appointed CEO by the shareholders of Turnkey Capital this month.

Turnkey Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TKCI)

I am Absolutely Not a Genius. I am simply a ubiquitous construct of enigmatic complexity.” — Eric Fitzgerald V

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Fitzgerald was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Turnkey Capital Inc. by the shareholders of the public company this November with the mission of launching the company's flagship products this year.Cloud ComputingThe R.E.A.C.H. ( Remotely Emulated Application Cloud Host ) which deploys operating systems and applications through any internet connected web-browser for decentralized cloud-computing Cyber Security Aedan Firewall is the worlds first artificial Intelligence powered cyber security solution for Windows XP and MacOS. The security application is currently undergoing updates for a relaunch on all mobile devices, IoT, and Automotive platforms.Neural ScienceAedanOS Dropkick created by Eric Fitzgerald is a neural translation protocol CODENAME Dropkick which allows users to control mobile and computing applications using think-to-act commands or "thought" by translating Electroencephalogram information from the user's motorcortex and occipital activity. The SDK was officially released in 2015 for controlling video games and desktop applications.Mr. Fitzgerald will be responsible for the direction of the company and monetizing its intellectual property assets.We welcome Eric Fitzgerald V to the Turnkey Capital team.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

Controlling Devices using thought with the Dropkick 2019 SDK