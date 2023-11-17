Submit Release
Turkmenistan and Iran discuss further strengthening of partnership

17 November 2023

41

On November 17, 2023, the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation began its work in Ashgabat. The Turkmen delegation is headed by the co-chairman of the commission - Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, the Iranian delegation is led by the co-chairman of the commission - Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash.

The meeting is also attended by heads and representatives of relevant ministries and state agencies of the two countries.

The agenda of the first day of the session included current issues of bilateral relations in the trade, economic, fuel and energy sectors, in the field of transport and logistics, industry, agriculture and water management, investment and standardization. The progress in implementing the decisions of the previous meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was also analyzed.

The meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation will continue its work on November 18.

Today in the first half of the day, the Specialized Exhibition of Iran “Iran Prože” was opened in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

As part of the exhibition, a business forum is scheduled on November 18, which will be attended by representatives of government agencies and the private sector of the two countries.

