Negotiations between the heads of foreign affairs departments of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

17 November 2023

On November 17, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the Ministers exchanged views on the current agenda of Turkmen-Uzbek relations. At the same time, the dynamic nature of interaction on priority aspects of cooperation was confirmed both in the interstate format and within the framework of international and regional structures.

The ministers focused on current issues related to the implementation of agreements reached during negotiations and summit meetings.

The parties also checked the schedule of upcoming meetings and events.

