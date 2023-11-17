Job Opening: State Auditor Office Professional Level 2

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $40 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has an opening for an Office Professional Level 2 in the St. Paul office. This position exists to develop, update, test, and maintain reporting forms, monitor database activity, prepare data for importing, assists in the troubleshooting of reporting and database issues, and perform special projects for the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Division.

Department : Tax Increment Financing

Job ID : 71440

Number of Positions Available : 1

Location : St. Paul

Closing Date : 11/27/2023

: 11/27/2023 Salary Range: $26.51 - $40.41/hourly; $55,352 - $84,376/annually



Minimum Qualifications

Familiarity with tax increment financing

Experience developing and maintaining reporting forms using Microsoft Excel

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Knowledge of relational databases and principles

Experience querying databases and reviewing data for accuracy

Ability to communicate technical details to non-technical people

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge of and experience with tax increment financing in Minnesota

Experience working with TIF reporting forms and databases

Five or more years of advanced experience developing and maintaining forms using Microsoft Excel

Aptitude to easily learn new tools and functions

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Additional Requirements

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.