The Yardery Honored with the Prestigious 2023 Best of Florida Award
SANFORD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a delightful turn of events, The Yardery has been awarded the distinguished Best of Florida Award, presented annually by GuidetoFlorida.com. Celebrating the essence of unparalleled experiences, this award isn't decided by a panel or a committee, but by the very people who frequent these establishments – the patrons.
Nestled in the heart of Sanford, The Yardery isn't just any dining destination. It is a place where memories are etched against the backdrop of cornhole games, a tire swing, foosball, and table tennis, and where joy reverberates with every cheer echoing from the sports enthusiasts watching the big game on flatscreens. Completing this experience is the bar, serving both local brews and handcrafted cocktails, making sure there's something for everyone.
The slogan, "EAT, DRINK & PLAY IN THE YARD," encapsulates the essence of The Yardery. This isn’t just about dining; it's about crafting moments that linger.
When asked about this recognition, the owner of The Yardery shared, "To create a space that resonates with so many has always been our dream. Receiving votes from those who’ve lived the Yardery experience, who’ve swung on our tire swing and played at our tables, it’s an honor that truly touches our hearts."
This award underscores The Yardery's commitment to not just serving great food and drinks but also to creating a sanctuary of simple joys, a place where everyone, be it families, friends, or pets, feels welcomed.
Website: www.theyardery.com
Location: 415 E 4th Street
Sanford FL 32771
