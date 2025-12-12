The Real Estate Marketing Group Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Estate Marketing Group (TREMGroup), a leader in digital marketing and technology solutions for the real estate industry, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition highlights the company’s innovation, client impact, and role in reshaping how agents, teams, and brokerages connect with buyers and sellers.For many in real estate, the challenge is clear: knowing which potential buyers are serious and which are simply curious. TREMGroup exists to solve that dilemma. By combining data-driven strategy, precise timing, and proprietary technology, the company helps real estate professionals focus on what matters most: turning interest into ROI.At the heart of their approach is IDXBoost™, a platform designed exclusively for real estate. Part search engine, part data analyst, and part personal assistant, IDXBoost™ powers high-performance websites equipped with smart search tools, CRM integration, lead capture, and advanced analytics. Unlike vanity metrics that track surface-level clicks, IDXBoost™ provides meaningful insights that translate into closed deals. Coupled with TREMGroup’s award-winning website design and ROI-focused campaigns, the platform helps clients transform browsers into buyers.“Our mission is to empower real estate professionals with innovative, results-driven tools that deliver real ROI,” said TREMGroup co-founders, Alexander Augustin and Francisco Aguirre. “Winning the Best of Florida Award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We’re proud to help drive their growth, performance, and long-term success.”With a balance of cutting-edge technology and hands-on support, including training, consulting, and ongoing guidance, TREMGroup has built a reputation as a trusted partner. This award underscores their continued commitment to helping real estate professionals thrive in a digital-first world.For more information click here

