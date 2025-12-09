MIABELLA’S Salon Named 2025 Best of Tennessee Regional Winner

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIABELLA’S Salon, a locally owned and independently operated salon known for expert color, precision cutting, and an uplifting client experience, has been named a 2025 Best of Tennessee Regional Winner. This honor recognizes the salon’s continued commitment to exceptional service, professional excellence, and community-centered values in the region’s growing beauty industry.Founded by veteran stylist and Certified Redken Colorist Audra, MIABELLA’S has earned its reputation through decades of skill, advanced education, and a steadfast belief that great salons don’t just transform hair, they elevate confidence and community. Since opening as an independent suite in 2021 and expanding into a full-service salon in 2023, MIABELLA’S has become a training-ground for rising stylists and a trusted destination for clients seeking expertise rooted in education, artistry and commitment. MIABELLA’S has been Voted the Best Hair Salon in the Tri-Cities for the past 3 years!“Winning this award is an incredible honor,” said Audra, owner of MIABELLA’S Salon. “For nearly four decades, I’ve believed that education, encouragement, and genuine care are at the heart of great hair and a great salon culture. MIABELLA’S was built so both guests and stylists could feel celebrated, supported, and at home. This recognition reflects that mission, and the incredible team and guests who make it possible.”MIABELLA’S offers a modern, welcoming environment grounded in faith, gratitude, and mentorship. Through continued investment in advanced professional training, including Redken 5th Avenue education and ongoing work with globally recognized artists, the salon remains committed to evolving with the industry while preserving personalized service and technical excellence.As MIABELLA’S looks ahead, the focus remains clear: expanding opportunities for stylists, nurturing talent, and delivering high-quality, confidence-boosting results for every guest.“Hair is personal,” Audra added. “Our goal is to help people look and feel their best, and to do so with integrity, joy, and professionalism.”For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.