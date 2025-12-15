Susie King Taylor Community School Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susie King Taylor Community School, a tuition-free public K–8 charter school located in historic downtown Savannah, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner. The recognition celebrates the school’s innovative, student-centered approach to education and its commitment to preparing young learners for both academic and personal success.Founded on the belief that learning should be meaningful, connected, and community-driven, Susie King Taylor Community School blends academic excellence with real-world experience. Its place-based model turns the local community into a living classroom, allowing students to explore subjects through hands-on projects, monthly field experiences, and cross-curricular study. The curriculum incorporates programs such as MyView Literacy, Ready Mathematics, and Elevate Science to strengthen critical thinking and creativity while also nurturing emotional intelligence and collaboration.“Our goal has always been to help students grow into compassionate, curious, and confident learners who see their community as part of their education,” says Yanis Medina, School Director. “This award is a reflection of the hard work and heart our teachers, families, and students pour into making that vision real every day.”The Best of Georgia Awards highlight outstanding organizations across the state, honoring those that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and community impact. For Susie King Taylor Community School, the recognition reinforces a mission that reaches beyond academics. The school continues to expand programs that encourage discovery, inclusion, and lifelong learning, ensuring that each student leaves not just well-educated, but ready to lead with purpose.For more information click here

