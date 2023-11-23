St. Bernard’s Animal Hospital Celebrates Prestigious 2023 Best of Florida Award
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Bernard's Animal Hospital in Jacksonville is a well-regarded veterinary facility, recognized for its excellent care and community involvement. It was recently awarded the Best of Florida Award by GuidetoFlorida.com, a distinction that reflects community support rather than competitive achievement. This recognition is seen as a testament to the trust and affection of their clients.
Stephanie Aten from St. Bernard's shared her appreciation, emphasizing the hospital's commitment to treating each pet as their own and highlighting the importance of preventive care for pets' long-term well-being.
Located in Jacksonville, St. Bernard's offers a range of services including initial visits for puppies and kittens, regular wellness check-ups, dental care, and various surgical procedures. The facility prides itself on combining personal attention with professional service.
St. Bernard’s is recognized for its comprehensive approach to veterinary and urgent care, serving the diverse animal community in Jacksonville and surrounding areas. The hospital's focus on health, happiness, and companionship aligns with the spirit of the Best of Florida Awards.
**About the Hospital:**
St. Bernard’s provides a wide array of services, from advanced diagnostics and testing to specialized care. Their team, known for their dedication and warm approach, is committed to the health and happiness of the pets they treat in Jacksonville and beyond.
**Contact:**
Website: https://stbernardsanimalhospital.com
Contact: 904-677-4430
Stbernard904@gmail.com
Location: 11740-1 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, Florida 32223
