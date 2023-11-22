Submit Release
GR8 TEK™ Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale on Amazon

GR8 TEK SMRTLED+ 5K LED Strip

GR8TEK Logo

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GR8 TEK, the forward-thinking technology firm spearheaded by former Apple Senior Cloud Architect Alan Ghahramani, announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on Amazon, offering a significant 20% discount on its products.

This sale event represents an opportunity for customers to acquire GR8 TEK's acclaimed SMRTLED+ line and its innovative UV Optical Disinfection products, now available for pre-order.

GR8 TEK’s SMRTLED+ series, recognized for its high-performance and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, is easily accessible to Amazon shoppers. The series includes:

SMRTLED+ 10K, 8.5K, and 5K LED Strips: Featuring varying lumen outputs (10,000, 8,500, and 5,000), these LED strips cater to diverse indoor applications, available at amazon.com/gr8tek.

SMRTLED+ SunRise: The SunRise Tower, with its powerful 50,000 lumens per stack and stackable up to 150,000 lumens, is an innovative solution to boost micro-green yields. It's known for its low-voltage, carbon-neutral, and calendar-centric design, promoting sustainable eating habits. Available at shop.gr8-tek.com.

SMRTLED+ SunCluster: Boasting an impressive 70,000 lumens per cluster, the SunCluster revolutionizes indoor farming with its exceptional illumination and energy-saving features. Find it at shop.gr8-tek.com.

GR8 TEK is also excited to announce the pre-order availability of its innovative UV products at smrtled.com/uv-lighting:

SMRTLED+ Motion-Deactivated UV Sanitizer: This state-of-the-art product offers UV germicidal light that deactivates upon detecting motion, ensuring safety while continuously sanitizing the environment.

SMRTLED+ UV Grow: Tailored for indoor plant enthusiasts, this device leverages UVA spectrum LED technology to mimic natural sunlight, fostering healthy plant growth indoors.

GR8 TEK's commitment to eco-friendly practices shines through in its product lineup. The non-heat generating SMRTLED+ series, eliminating the need for a ballast, significantly reduces carbon emissions. Enhanced by Optical Disinfection instead of pesticides and tuned growing recipes from their app, these innovations mark a considerable leap in addressing environmental and health challenges.

Customers can conveniently find GR8 TEK’s SMRTLED+ series on Amazon, delivering advanced technology to their doorstep. As GR8 TEK continues to innovate, its Amazon storefront provides consumers the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

For more details and to purchase GR8 TEK's products, visit GR8-TEK.com or their Amazon storefront.

About GR8TEK™
GR8 TEK, founded by former Apple Senior Cloud Architect Alan Ghahramani, is at the forefront of sustainable technology and smart home solutions. Renowned for its innovative SMRTLED+ series and UV sanitization products, GR8 TEK is committed to revolutionizing indoor farming and improving Optical Disinfection standards. With a focus on environmental responsibility, efficiency, and customer accessibility, GR8 TEK's products are designed to make a positive impact on the planet and are available for a broader audience through Amazon. For more information, visit GR8-TEK.com or its Amazon storefront.

