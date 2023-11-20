FANCHON STINGER NAMED NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON FOR 54 DAY CHALLENGE
Award-Winning TV Host and Journalist to Lead Campaign of Compassion Starting Thanksgiving Day
When we take a moment to pause and treat others the way we want to be treated, it can be transformational in helping to heal hearts, foster unity, and bring hope to a world that can feel hopeless.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 54 Day Challenge, a social initiative designed to bring unity and transformation through compassion, has named Fanchon Stinger as its national spokesperson for its upcoming campaign. Stinger is a 15-time Emmy winning TV host and former journalist. She retired from broadcast news in May 2022 after nearly 30 years, most recently serving as the evening news anchor for Fox 59 News in Indianapolis. She is also the Founder and CEO of Grit + Grace Nation, a national non-profit equipping girls with the tools necessary to succeed in life and leadership.
— Fanchon Stinger
According to Stinger, the purpose of the 54 Day Challenge is consistent with her life mission and a core value of her non-profit: Encouraging others to live life with selfless compassion. “In navigating our busy lives, it’s so easy to forget the power of a simple act of kindness. When we take a moment to pause and treat others the way we want to be treated, it can be transformational in helping to heal hearts, foster unity, and bring hope to a world that can feel hopeless. I am honored to help spread the 54 Days of Kindness message. It gives all of us the opportunity to experience the pure joy of what it truly means to 'love your neighbor'. I invite you to join me in creating a ripple effect of kindness that will sweep through our families, communities, the nation, and the world.
Starting on Thanksgiving Day and ending on MLK Day, the 54 Day Challenge is open to individuals, schools. companies, churches, and organizations who want to make a difference in their communities. Participants can sign up at www.54days.us and commit to an intentional life of kindness that promotes unity during those 54 days. They will receive a daily email providing inspirational thoughts and practical suggestions for demonstrating compassion throughout the campaign. They will also be encouraged to share their stories of impact and transformation on social media to engage others in the movement. A national Celebration of Compassion will be held online the final weekend of the campaign.
The 54 Day Challenge is a community service project of FaithPrep, a network of private online schools serving students in Indiana, across the country and around the globe. #54daychallenge #54daysofcompassion #faithprep #faithprepinaction
