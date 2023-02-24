24 Hour Prayer and Worship Experience to Include Notable Athletes, Pastors, Organizations and Musicians
Clark Kellogg and Darrin Gray Among Guests Set to Participate in FaithPrep Live EventINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FaithPrep Live program is hosting a virtual 24 Hour Prayer and Worship Experience starting tomorrow, August 25 at 12:00 pm EST, and ending on Sunday, August 26 at 12:00 pm. The event will be livestreamed on Streamyard as well as the FaithPrep Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels (@faithpreponline).
This online event was created in response to the Asbury University revival and will allow Christians around the globe to join in the movement through a dedicated time of prayer, worship, and fellowship. The program will also feature interviews with prominent guests who will share stories of faith and spiritual transformation in their particular field or vocation. These include Clark Kellogg, former NBA player and current CBS Sports analyst; Darrin Gray, former CMO of Athletes in Action and head of All Pro Dad started by Tony Dungy; and Trace Thurlby, President of the Global Orphan Project and CarePortal, a technology platform transforming foster care around the country. The program will highlight music by Renee, an upcoming sister duo currently on tour with the WinterJam Christian concert series.
The FaithPrep Live marathon will be hosted by Chuck Wolfe, Founder and CEO of FaithPrep, and Todd Mellow, Director of Character Development for the FaithPrep schools. More information on the event, including program partners and guests, can be found at www.faithpreplive.com.
About FaithPrep
FaithPrep is a network of private online Christian schools and homeschool programs for students in grades K-12 around the world. It is an initiative of Faith Academics based in Tampa, Florida. The mission of FaithPrep is to help students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God's calling in life. For more information, visit faithprep.com.
