FaithPrep to Livestream 24 Hour Prayer and Worship Experience from Kentucky as part of Asbury Revival Movement
Christian schools, church groups and faith organizations around the world can participate in the event
What started at Asbury may turn out to be a historical moment for our country and the world.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An online Christian school network is using its global platform to host a virtual 24 Hour Prayer and Worship Experience in response to the spiritual awakening that started at Asbury University and is sweeping across the country.
Faith Academics operates and supports private online Christian schools for grades K-12 across the United States and around the world under the FaithPrep brand. It will stream its FaithPrep Live program for 24 continuous hours starting at noon on February 25 until noon on February 26 (EST). The program will create an opportunity for Christian youth around the globe to learn about the revival started at Asbury University and join in the movement through a dedicated time of prayer and worship. It will stream live across the @faithpreponline channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube through Streamyard. The program will be hosted in central Kentucky at the epicenter of the awakening.
“We are humbled and excited to open our platform for students to participate in this time of spiritual revival,” stated Chuck Wolfe, CEO and Founder of Faith Academics. “Our FaithPrep Live event will let individuals around the world come together in the name of Jesus to worship and pray and allow the Holy Spirit to begin a new work in their families, schools, churches, communities, and nations. What started at Asbury may turn out to be a historical moment for our country and the world.”
According to Todd Melloh, Director of Character Formation at FaithPrep and co-host of FaithPrep Live, the event will not be overstructured. “This is a movement of God, and we don’t want to get in the way of the Holy Spirit. We simply want to create an opportunity to come alongside God moving among His people. We are excited to hear how He touched the lives of so many students at Asbury and other places and seeing more young people discover His power and presence in their lives.”
The FaithPrep Live program is open for anyone to attend. Christian schools, church youth groups and faith organizations are encouraged to participate in this experience by dedicating one hour during the 24 hours to a time of prayer and worship. The program hosts will be talking with organizational leaders, students, athletes, pastors, celebrities, media personalities, and others to learn about their perspective and experience around this awakening. More information, including how organizations can participate, can be found at www.faithpreplive.com.
