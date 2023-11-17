Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,093 in the last 365 days.

Industrial structure of Macao 2022

MACAU, November 17 - Industrial structure reflects the relative importance of different economic activities in terms of their respective value-added contribution to the economy. Value added refers to the value created in the process of production of an economic activity (e.g. a sector or an industry), i.e. the value of goods and services produced in the economic activity, less the value of goods and services consumed in the production process. Sectors of industries are classified as primary (e.g. fishing, agriculture and animal husbandry), secondary (e.g. mining & quarrying, industrial production and construction) and tertiary (i.e. service sector, such as wholesale & retail trade, restaurants & similar activities, financial activities and gaming).

The economic activities of Macao continued to be plagued by the pandemic in 2022, with the tertiary sector exhibiting relatively less satisfactory performance in particular, resulting in a real-term decrease of 18.8% in the Gross Value Added of all economic activities compared to 2021.

Changes in Industrial Structure

Gross Value Added of the secondary sector declined by 5.6% year-on-year in real terms in 2022, and yet its relative importance to total Gross Value Added rose by 1.7 percentage points to 9.5%. The shares of the Construction sector and the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector increased by 1.3 percentage points and 0.3 percentage points to 7.1% and 1.5% respectively, while the share of the Manufacturing sector edged up by 0.1 percentage point to 1.0%.

Gross Value Added of the tertiary sector diminished by 19.9% year-on-year in real terms, with its relative importance to total Gross Value Added falling by 1.7 percentage points to 90.5%. The share of Gaming & Junket Activities dropped by 10.7 percentage points year-on-year to 15.2%, while that of non-gaming services grew by 9.0 percentage points to 75.3%.

Primary Distribution of Income

Primary distribution of income refers to the distribution of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among the three sectors, namely the government (taxes on production and imports), employers (operating surplus) and employees (compensation of employees).

Taxes on Production & Imports, Operating Surplus and Compensation of Employees amounted to MOP21.7 billion, MOP59.5 billion and MOP116.1 billion respectively in 2022, accounting for 11.0%, 30.2% and 58.8% of GDP. Compensation of Employees recorded a drop of 2.4% year-on-year, but its relative importance to GDP grew by 10.5 percentage points as its decrease was smaller than the decline in Taxes on Production & Imports and Operating Surplus. Meanwhile, the shares of Taxes on Production & Imports and Operating Surplus fell by 6.2 percentage points and 4.3 percentage points respectively.

Primary distribution of income

Primary distribution

2020

2021

2022

Current prices

(million MOP)

Relative importance

(%)

Current prices

(million MOP)

Relative importance

(%)

Current prices

(million MOP)

Relative importance

(%)

Taxes on production & imports

29,714

15.0

42,341

17.2

21,697

11.0

Operating surplus

50,953

25.7

84,810

34.4

59,537

30.1

Compensation of employees

117,426

59.3

118,966

48.4

116,105

58.9

Changes in Gross Value Added

Gross Value Added of the secondary sector went down by 5.6% year-on-year in real terms in 2022, with that of the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector, the Manufacturing sector and the Construction sector falling by 5.3%, 7.9% and 5.4% respectively.

Gross Value Added of the tertiary sector dipped by 19.9% year-on-year in real terms. Most of the economic activities in the tertiary sector recorded a fall in Gross Value Added, and notable decreases were observed in Gaming & Junket Activities (-53.4%), Hotels & Similar Activities (-32.5%), Restaurants & Similar Activities (-24.7%) and Wholesale & Retail Trade (-16.4%); meanwhile, growth was only recorded in Real Estate Activities (+1.1%), Public Administration (+0.9%) and Health & Social work (+0.6%).

Statistical Discrepancy between Production Approach and Expenditure Approach

The GDP calculated based on the production approach and the expenditure approach, which reflect the results of the same production activities, should be consistent in theory. However, in practice, the results calculated may differ owing to various factors such as data sources, statistical coverage, calculation methods, etc. This discrepancy is known as statistical error, which is acceptable within a specific margin. In the context of Macao, the margin of statistical error is basically maintained within 3.0%.

GDP at producers’ prices by the production approach

Economic activity

Gross value added

at current prices

(million MOP)

Real growth rate (%)

Relative importance

(%)

Change in relative importance

(p.p.)

 

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Secondary sector

19,056

18,655

4.9

-5.6

7.8

9.5

1.7

Manufacturing

2,051

1,890

25.3

-7.9

0.8

1.0

0.1

Electricity, gas & water supply

2,772

2,855

4.3

-5.3

1.1

1.5

0.3

Construction

14,233

13,909

2.4

-5.4

5.8

7.1

1.3

Tertiary sector

226,312

177,812

28.7

-19.9

92.2

90.5

-1.7

Wholesale & retail trade

20,509

16,375

77.8

-16.4

8.4

8.3

0#

Hotels & similar activities

7,235

3,584

342.6

-32.5

2.9

1.8

-1.1

Restaurants & similar activities

4,202

3,246

23.8

-24.7

1.7

1.7

-0.1

Transport, storage & communications

6,684

6,056

11.7

-4.4

2.7

3.1

0.4

Financial activities

38,044

33,789

53.1

-8.1

15.5

17.2

1.7

Real estate activities

34,439

33,636

-5.8

1.1

14.0

17.1

3.1

Renting & business activities

10,707

10,532

-6.2

-2.5

4.4

5.4

1.0

Public administration

20,061

20,238

1.2

0.9

8.2

10.3

2.1

Education

8,536

8,454

7.6

-5.3

3.5

4.3

0.8

Health & social work

7,632

7,691

11.3

0.6

3.1

3.9

0.8

Gaming & junket activities

63,496

29,810

52.0

-53.4

25.9

15.2

-10.7

Other service industries

4,765

4,400

-22.3

-18.0

1.9

2.2

0.3

Total

245,367

196,467

26.6

-18.8

100.0

100.0

-

Taxes on imports

750

873

24.8

16.3

..

..

..

GDP

246,117

197,340

26.6

-18.7

..

..

..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-   Absolute value equals zero     ..  Not applicable         p.p.  Percentage point

0#   Magnitude less than half of the unit employed

Note: Due to rounding, total may not correspond to the sum of partial figures.

 

You just read:

Industrial structure of Macao 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more