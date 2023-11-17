Delegation from Eduardo Mondlane University visits UM

MACAU, November 17 - Manuel Guilherme Júnior, rector of Eduardo Mondlane University and an outstanding alumni of the University of Macau (UM), led a delegation to visit UM.

The delegation, together with Aurélio Chiconela, counsellor of the Consulate-General of Mozambique in Macao, was warmly received by UM Rector Yonghua Song, Vice Rector Rui Martins, and Dean of the Faculty of Law Tong Io Cheng. Song and Manuel Guilherme Júnior signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed to enhance cooperation and exchanges in areas including academic and research development, talent cultivation, and mutual visits.

Song spoke highly of the achievements of Manuel Guilherme Júnior since graduating from UM and expressed the university’s commitment to nurturing globally-minded and competitive talent for Portuguese-speaking countries. UM will also continue to expand cooperation with overseas universities to further enhance Macao’s role as an important platform between China and other countries. Manuel Guilherma Júnior recognised the significance of his studies at UM. He highlighted the talent development programme between the law faculties of the two universities, and expressed interest in deepening his understanding of UM’s international education model and campus management experience.

During the visit, the Eduardo Mondlane University delegation visited UM’s Faculty of Law, Faculty of Business Administration, Moon Chun Memorial College, Information and Communication Technology Office, University Gallery, and library. The two parties had in-depth discussions on academic collaboration, higher education institution management, and development.