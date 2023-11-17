Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To Its Underground Art Series in Berlin

Carl Kruse Arts - Photo of ARTIST

Artist Michael Dyne Mieth

November 25, 2023 at 6:30pm at Papa Pane in Berlin

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Arts Blog invites all to another exhibition and social gathering as part of its Underground Art series this time with German artist Michael Dyne Mieth.

Join us Saturday, November 25 starting at 6:30pm underneath the restaurant Papá Pane di Sorrento at Ackerstrasse 23, in Berlin.

Dyne will exhibit a collection of his works spanning his more than three decades as a painter. The exhibition space is part of the underground cellars of the 19th century building. Wine, finger foods, and a guest DJ will enliven the evening, where a good group of Berlin professionals and artists will convene.

The event is free and open to all, though an RSVP is requested to info@carlkruse.net

Dyne is a painter, sculptor and multimedia artist living in Berlin, whose art is exhibited internationally and always attracts attention due to his visionary motives. Some of his work includes his massive “G18” in which he reimagines Picasso’s Guernica, which has forever inscribed itself in art history as an appeal for peace. G18 was exhibited along with Pablo Picasso’s original Guernica at the Imperial Hofburg Museum in Innsbruck during the anti-war exhibition GUERNICA – “Icon of Peace.”

For his monumental work, the Berlin artist drove across the canvas in a Lincoln Continental. John F Kennedy was in such a car when he was assassinated. With his interpretation of Picasso’s Guernica, the artist explores how close war and peace are to each other. The tire imprints represent the traces of devastation that bring chaos and destruction to people’s lives.

Dyne was also selected by Cisco Systems to envision a work on sustainability for their innovation center openBerlin. He created a sculpture in the shape of a robot called “Recycle” from packaging material that is normally hazardous waste. Sensors in a bodysuit that Dyne wore saved the data of his movement as the work was created and later published as “the data of creativity” allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the artist’s world and understand what he did and how he did it.

We look forward to seeing you on November 25th for what will be a beautiful evening.

===========
Since 2016, the Carl Kruse Art Blog –“Ars Lumens” — has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Realism and covering topics from Frida Kahlo to the Art of Atari. The blog is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany. This event is co-sponsored by the Ivy Circle Berlin.

Carl Kruse
Carlkruse.com
1517 5190292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To Its Underground Art Series in Berlin

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Carl Kruse
Carlkruse.com
1517 5190292
Company/Organization
Carlkruse.com
Marstr 4
Munich, 80335
Germany
+49 1517 5190292
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To Its Underground Art Series in Berlin
Upcoming Silicon Valley Lecture Series: The Many Roles of Water in Making Planets Habitable
"The Strait Guys" screens at the Global Peace Film Festival on September 23, 2023
View All Stories From This Author