Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To Its Underground Art Series in Berlin
November 25, 2023 at 6:30pm at Papa Pane in BerlinBERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Arts Blog invites all to another exhibition and social gathering as part of its Underground Art series this time with German artist Michael Dyne Mieth.
Join us Saturday, November 25 starting at 6:30pm underneath the restaurant Papá Pane di Sorrento at Ackerstrasse 23, in Berlin.
Dyne will exhibit a collection of his works spanning his more than three decades as a painter. The exhibition space is part of the underground cellars of the 19th century building. Wine, finger foods, and a guest DJ will enliven the evening, where a good group of Berlin professionals and artists will convene.
The event is free and open to all, though an RSVP is requested to info@carlkruse.net
Dyne is a painter, sculptor and multimedia artist living in Berlin, whose art is exhibited internationally and always attracts attention due to his visionary motives. Some of his work includes his massive “G18” in which he reimagines Picasso’s Guernica, which has forever inscribed itself in art history as an appeal for peace. G18 was exhibited along with Pablo Picasso’s original Guernica at the Imperial Hofburg Museum in Innsbruck during the anti-war exhibition GUERNICA – “Icon of Peace.”
For his monumental work, the Berlin artist drove across the canvas in a Lincoln Continental. John F Kennedy was in such a car when he was assassinated. With his interpretation of Picasso’s Guernica, the artist explores how close war and peace are to each other. The tire imprints represent the traces of devastation that bring chaos and destruction to people’s lives.
Dyne was also selected by Cisco Systems to envision a work on sustainability for their innovation center openBerlin. He created a sculpture in the shape of a robot called “Recycle” from packaging material that is normally hazardous waste. Sensors in a bodysuit that Dyne wore saved the data of his movement as the work was created and later published as “the data of creativity” allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the artist’s world and understand what he did and how he did it.
We look forward to seeing you on November 25th for what will be a beautiful evening.
===========
Since 2016, the Carl Kruse Art Blog –“Ars Lumens” — has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Realism and covering topics from Frida Kahlo to the Art of Atari. The blog is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany. This event is co-sponsored by the Ivy Circle Berlin.
