17 November 2023

103

The President of Turkmenistan received the member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, First Secretary of Party Committee of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

On November 16, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ma Xingrui, a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, First Secretary of Party Committee of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The guest conveyed greetings to the Head of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan on behalf of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, who noted the special importance attached to expanding the multifaceted partnership with our country.

The head of state conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the PRC, expressing confidence that the current visit will contribute to the expansion of Turkmen-Chinese relations and the establishment of effective cooperation with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that bilateral relations are of a strategic nature and are currently successfully developing in various directions.

As noted, favorable conditions for the development of interstate dialogue are created by the high level of trust and friendship that has developed between the heads of the two states, as well as the similarity of views of both countries on current issues on the international agenda.

This year, the President of Turkmenistan made two visits to China, and recently the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan paid a working visit to Beijing, where he took part in the Third High-Level Forum “One Belt, One Road”.

According to the general opinion, the important agreements reached as a result of these visits, which determined promising areas of joint work, and the signed solid package of documents will contribute to the further development of constructive relations.

Today, Turkmenistan and China successfully cooperate both on a bilateral and multilateral basis. Great importance is attached to interstate dialogue in the “Central Asia-China” format.

Along with this, it was noted that Turkmenistan is taking an active part in the revival of the Great Silk Road, taking concrete steps in this direction. In accordance with the initiative voiced by the President of Turkmenistan at the first Summit of Heads of State of the “Central Asia-China” format, these days the Youth Forum of the Countries of Central Asia and China is being held in Mary under the deeply symbolic title “New Era of the Great Silk Road”.

M.Xingrui noted that relations between parliaments and parties are actively developing, and visits of representatives of political parties of the two countries are organized on a regular basis.

The spheres of science, education, culture and art have become an effective tool that brings together the peoples of the two countries. In this context, it was stated that the number of students studying Chinese in secondary schools and universities of Turkmenistan is growing, and many students from our country are studying in China.

According to the general opinion, the recent signing of Agreements on cooperation in the field of providing Chinese language teachers between the Center for Chinese Language Teaching and Cooperation (PRC) and universities of Turkmenistan - the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly, the International University of Humanities and Development and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi.