Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,103 in the last 365 days.

Turkmenistan has joined to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia corridor

17 November 2023

90

Turkmenistan has joined to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia corridor

On November 14, 2023, Turkmenistan acceded to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor, which was adopted in September 1998 in Baku.  

The purpose of the document is to develop economic relations, trade and transport communications in the regions of Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus, the Caspian Sea and Asia, as well as to promote and facilitate the international transport of goods, ensure traffic safety, harmonize transport policy and create equal conditions for competition between individual modes of transport.

You just read:

Turkmenistan has joined to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia corridor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more