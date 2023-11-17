17 November 2023

90

Turkmenistan has joined to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia corridor

On November 14, 2023, Turkmenistan acceded to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia Corridor, which was adopted in September 1998 in Baku.

The purpose of the document is to develop economic relations, trade and transport communications in the regions of Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus, the Caspian Sea and Asia, as well as to promote and facilitate the international transport of goods, ensure traffic safety, harmonize transport policy and create equal conditions for competition between individual modes of transport.